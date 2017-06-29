Trump Said 'Crazy' Mika Brzezinski Got a Face Lift. Her Response Was Brutal

President Donald Trump attacked Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter on Thursday morning, blasting the show's ratings and specifically targeting Brzezinski's appearance.
"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump said in a pair of tweets. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"
Trump has made a habit of attacking media outlets and singling out female reporters, often for their appearance.
Brzezinski issued a subtle response on Twitter, tweeting an image that referenced a long-running joke about the size of Trump's hands — something Trump himself infamously and crudely weighed in on during a Republican presidential debate last year.
MSNBC called it a "sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying."