Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late NightDiddy Thoughtfully Gave Jay Z Some Sweet Advice on Parenting Twins
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
animalsThis Man Learned the Hard Way Not to Harbor a Wild Deer in His House
Portrait Of White-Tailed Deer Against Plants
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Welcomes You to an Imaginary World Where Obama Tweets Like Trump
stephen-colbert-cbs-late-night-show-trump
viralHow an Old Episode of 'The Office' Explains the Senate Health Care Bill
The Office
celebrities

J.K. Rowling Just Trolled Donald Trump By Quoting a Former President

Megan McCluskey
11:05 AM ET

J.K. Rowling's Twitter campaign against Donald Trump continued Thursday with a tweet that mocked the president with the words of one of his predecessors.

After Trump posted two tweets insulting Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning, the Harry Potter author fired back with a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln. "'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power,'" she captioned a screenshot of the tweets.

Trump's original message — which had referred to Scarborough and Brzezinski as "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" — claimed that he had denied the MSNBC pundits entry to his Florida hotel Mar-a-Lago when Brzezinski allegedly showed up "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME