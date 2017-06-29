Milestones

DIED

Hope Ryden, the wildlife photographer and animal-rights advocate, at 87.

> Robert Campeau, the Canadian real estate developer who once owned Bloomingdale’s, at 93.

AWARDED

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The title of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, to Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ATTENDED

A high school graduation ceremony by three members of the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted of the brutal rape of a jogger in 1989. They missed their own ceremonies because they were in prison.

RECAPTURED

Arkansas prison escapee Steven Dishman, after 32 years on the run. The 60-year-old was arrested while visiting his mother.

LED

The Changing of the Guard by a female officer at Buckingham Palace for the first time. Canadian soldier Megan Couto, 24, said she was focused on doing her job and “staying humble.”

ADDED

Woke and post-truth to the OED, which is updated four times a year.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the July 10, 2017 issue of TIME.