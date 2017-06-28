Those Yeezy Shoes Justin Bieber Threw at the Crowd Are Living Their Best Lives Now

After Justin Bieber threw his Yeezy sneakers into the crowd during a concert in Germany on Saturday, it appears they've since resurfaced on eBay and on Instagram and like their former owner, they're living life on the wild side.

The right Yeezy shoe is being sold for a hot 5,000 euros ($5,685) on eBay , where the description of this intrepid shoe reads: "Selling the ORIGINAL YEEZY that Justin Bieber has worn and has thrown in the crowd at his concert in Frankfurt this sunday [ sic ]. We can provide you with more pictures to proof [ sic ] that this is the original one."

Meanwhile, the left shoe has garnered newfound fame as an "influencer." Taking on the Instagram handle @theleftyeezy, it clocks in at nearly 6,000 IG followers and discloses juicy and riveting details like what Bieber's shoe size is .

While some might have seen parting ways with Bieber as sadness, it appears that both Yeezys are living their best lives.