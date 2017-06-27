Joe Biden in a Lifeguard Chair Promptly Rescued the Internet

After 55 years, former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the public Delaware pool where he was once a lifeguard for a ceremony to rename the pool after him.

The Brown-Burton-Winchester Park pool officially changed its name to the Joseph R Biden Sr. Aquatic Center on Monday as a tribute to Biden's 1962 summer job experience that profoundly shaped his views on challenges facing the black community .

"I owe you all," Biden said at a news conference surrounded by the community's young swimmers. "I owe this neighborhood. I learned so, so much."

Biden was the pool's only white lifeguard that summer, according to Wilmington newspaper The News Journal.

“Every day, it seemed to be, black people got subtle and not-so-subtle reminders that they didn’t quite belong in America,” he wrote in his autobiography Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics , in describing the experience. “The stories my friends at the pool told were always tinged more with confusion and pain than outright anger.”

For his homecoming, he climbed back on top of his altar above the outdoor pool, now a beaming politician in a suit.

The Internet got right down to circulating the image.

Will Biden jump in... to the pool? (I'll let myself out...) https://t.co/Q7LtYw0SzL - Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) June 26, 2017

Dear Joe Biden, the entire country needs a lifeguard. https://t.co/7haSjGrQyS - Barbara Castro (@BabashanBarbara) June 26, 2017

The lifeguard America needs. Biden = real deal, more than Obama ever was. If Trump runs @ 75 in 2020 Biden can @ 78 #Biden2020 https://t.co/zsPd9c5qtE - Indigenius (@kelsiedarko) June 27, 2017

Biden used to be a lifeguard and his pool was just named after him https://t.co/FZDTzXUjvR pic.twitter.com/8JbTfTcNmN - Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) June 26, 2017

Everyone knows a guard needs to be suited up, ready to hop into the drink at a moment's notice to make the rescue. So people had fun with his formal attire.

VP Joe Biden, now a lifeguard at the Scranton Municipal Swimming Center, ready for action in his breakaway Armani Swim Cover Up pic.twitter.com/2K7vXiLJQk - Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) June 26, 2017

Here's a picture of Joe Biden, wearing a suit, sitting in a lifeguard chair. pic.twitter.com/XfJLi7Wgjf - Adam Smith (@asmith83) June 27, 2017

He made lifeguards proud to be lifeguards.

Counting Biden among our numbers makes all of us who have ever lifeguarded cooler. https://t.co/o4GqCznKHS - Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) June 26, 2017

You better believe there were pop culture jokes.

Joe Biden's new chair reminded me of something. pic.twitter.com/mx0axczj1D - Rudy Hellzapoppin' (@RudyHellzapop) June 26, 2017

And the dream casting was off to the races.