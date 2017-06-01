Joe Biden Is Creating a PAC to Help Democrats Win Elections

CAMBRIDGE, MA - MAY 24: Former Vice President Joseph Biden speaks at the Harvard College Class of 2017 Class Day Exercises at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MA - MAY 24: Former Vice President Joseph Biden speaks at the Harvard College Class of 2017 Class Day Exercises at Harvard University Paul Marotta—Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is creating a political action committee (PAC) that he hopes will help strengthen the Democratic party ahead of crucial elections.

The PAC, named"American Possibilities," according to the New York Times , will help Biden and other party members offer support through donor recruitment and travel appearances for Democratic candidates running in upcoming governor and midterm election races.

Biden has tapped former vice presidential aide and Barack Obama campaign veteran Greg Schultz to help lead the committee, the Times reports.

“Thinking big is stamped into the DNA of the American soul,” Biden reportedly wrote in a Medium post that's set to publish on Thursday, according to the Times . “That’s why the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics today drives me crazy.”

Biden has been on the road lately speaking at the commencements of two Ivy League colleges, Harvard and Cornell University. On Sunday, he encouraged Cornell graduates to support oppressed communities in order to heal the divide caused by "both political parties."