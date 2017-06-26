Summer time is rosé season and since this glorious period is short, it seems like everyone is trying to come up with a way to imbibe as much rosé as possible despite the brevity. From rosé deodorant for beating B.O. when the temperatures rise to being able to chug rosé from a 40 oz. bottle , it looks like it's all rosé, all the time this summer.

Now, however, rosé enthusiasts have taken their love for the blush wine and applied it to a childhood favorite: ice pops. Thanks to the folks at FrutaPop who teamed up with "rosé lifestyle advocate and promoter" Rosé Season , you can now enjoy a boozy popsicle that resembles the Fla-Vor-Ice pops that you might have had as a kid. The rosé ice pops have an ABV of 5% and come in two flavors: Coconut Rosé Sangria and Watermelon Mint Lemonade and unlike their childhood predecessors, retail for $10 a pop in 12-pack, 24-pack, or 48-pack increments.

Looks like these adult popsicles also come at a pretty adult price.