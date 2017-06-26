These Are the Best iPhone Photos of the Year

Grand Prize Winner – Photographer of the Year: Children roam the streets in Qayyarah near the fire and smoke billowing from oil wells, set ablaze by ISIS militants.

A photograph of two Iraqi children roaming the streets of Qayyarah, near Mosul, has won the Grand Prize in this year's iPhone Photography Awards .

Shot by Sebastiano Tomada, the photograph was taken in November 2016 as Iraqi forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul from ISIS militants. In the image, towers of billowing smoke from oil wells set ablaze by retreating fighters can be seen in the background.

Tomada used an iPhone 6s to take his winning photograph.

The Photographer of the Year titles went to Brenda O Se, Yeow-Kwang Yeo and Kuanglong Zhang, who came first, second and third, respectively.

The winners were selected from thousands of entries submitted by iPhone photographers from over 140 countries. More than 50 prizes were also given in categories such as Portrait, Still Life and Abstract.

Here's a selection of the best entries.