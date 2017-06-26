ABC News' "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang sits down with Chelsea Manning for the first exclusive television interview since Manning's prison release.

Chelsea Manning , the U.S. Army soldier who was imprisoned for seven years on charges after being convicted of leaking a trove of classified documents , took part in her first Pride March since her May release.

The 29-year-old Manning marched in New York City's Pride event on Sunday as part of the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) contingent. The ACLU, which represents Manning in her lawsuit against the government over prison conditions, tweeted an image of her with the words: "Happy first Pride March, Chelsea Manning!"

Manning, who came out as transsexual in 2013, later tweeted a picture of herself in a convertible next to Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Virginia who sued his school district for denying him access to the boys' restroom. "Lost my voice from screaming so much" Manning wrote.

honored to represent the @aclu at this years @NYCPrideMarch 🌈👭👫👬 lost my voice from screaming so much ❤️ thank you 😍https://t.co/qZIBuyrNRq pic.twitter.com/3C6xVZQquV - Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 25, 2017

Manning's sentence, originally set for 35 years, was commuted by former President Barack Obama shortly before he left office.