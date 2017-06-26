U.S.
Chelsea Manning
ABC News' "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang sits down with Chelsea Manning for the first exclusive television interview since Manning's prison release. Heidi Gutman—ABC via Getty Images
celebrities

Chelsea Manning Marched With the ACLU in New York's Pride Parade

Tara John
9:10 AM ET

Chelsea Manning, the U.S. Army soldier who was imprisoned for seven years on charges after being convicted of leaking a trove of classified documents, took part in her first Pride March since her May release.

The 29-year-old Manning marched in New York City's Pride event on Sunday as part of the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) contingent. The ACLU, which represents Manning in her lawsuit against the government over prison conditions, tweeted an image of her with the words: "Happy first Pride March, Chelsea Manning!"

Manning, who came out as transsexual in 2013, later tweeted a picture of herself in a convertible next to Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Virginia who sued his school district for denying him access to the boys' restroom. "Lost my voice from screaming so much" Manning wrote.

Manning's sentence, originally set for 35 years, was commuted by former President Barack Obama shortly before he left office.

