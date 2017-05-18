Chelsea Manning Posts First Photo of Herself After Prison Release

Army soldier Chelsea Manning posted a photograph of herself online for the first time since her Wednesday release from military prison .

Manning had been serving a 35-year sentence for sharing classified documents with Wikileaks, and was released after President Barack Obama commuted the final 28 years of that sentence in January .

Manning came out as transgender after her conviction and fought to receive hormone treatment while imprisoned.

"Okay, so here I am everyone!!" Manning wrote in the caption of her Thursday Instagram post.

Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜 . . #HelloWorld A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

"For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea," Manning wrote in a statement before her release. "I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world."

Read More: What to Know About Chelsea Manning as Whistleblower Is Released From Prison

Manning had been convicted in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 U.S. government documents to WikiLeaks. She amassed a strong support base of people who advocated on her behalf during her time in prison.