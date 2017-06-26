Politics
Search
Sign In
politicsThe Internet Is Swooning Over the Happiest Photos of Justin Trudeau Ever at the Pride Parade
CANADA-LGBT-PRIDE-PARADE
Books5 Things I Realized Re-reading Harry Potter as an Adult
MinnesotaPhilando Castile's Family Reaches $3 Million Settlement in His Death
Charges Filed Against MN Police Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile
celebritiesChelsea Manning Marched With the ACLU in New York's Pride Parade
Chelsea Manning
US-politics-TRUMP-TECHNOLOGY
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, attends an American Leadership in Emerging Technology roundtable in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2017. Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
Politics

Ivanka Trump Says She Tries to 'Stay Out of Politics'

Maya Rhodan
8:58 AM ET

When asked in an interview on Fox and Friends about her father's penchant for Twitter, First Daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump said that she prefers to "stay out of politics."

"I try to stay out of politics. His political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he'd be able to accomplish," Ivanka Trump said of her father, President Donald Trump. "I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don't profess to be a political savant."

In the interview, which aired Monday, Ivanka said that her father trusts her to advise him on a variety of issues within the White House because she does not have a secret agenda. But she does admit that there are areas in which they don't agree. Still, Trump told Fox she thinks the disagreement is healthy.

“I think it’s normal to not have 100% aligned viewpoints on every issue. I don't think anyone operates like that with a parent, or within the context of an administration,” Trump said. “And I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing. And I think one of the things that, in this country we don't have enough of, is dialogue.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME