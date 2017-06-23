Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
WorldThe Continuing Urgency of the Grenfell Tower Inferno
BRITAIN-INCIDENT-FIRE
Vernacular PhotographyThe Bizarre Ritual of the 19th Century Wedding Photo
Bizarre-Wedding-couple-rogan-studio
abortionConservatives Fear Senate Health Bill Could Drop Anti-Abortion Provision
tough-pill-swallow-gop-health-care-bill
White House'It Wasn't Very Stupid.' Read Exactly What Trump Said About His Comey 'Tapes' Tweet
donald-trump-loyalty-pledge-fbi-challenges-nation
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Christopher Polk—Getty Images for Coachella
celebrities

Lady Gaga Casually Wore Glamorous Stiletto Heels to Go Hiking As One Does

Cady Lang
11:32 AM ET

Lady Gaga's dramatic outfits have become a part of her oeuvre as a performer, but it looks like the singer's penchant for ostentatious looks carries over into her downtime too.

Gaga was spotted on a hiking trail in Montauk with her new boyfriend CAA talent agent Christian Carino. While Carino opted for a loose T-shirt, matching shorts, athletic shoes and a bottle of kombucha to stay hydrated, Gaga chose to wear a glamorous crop top, a form-fitting and dramatic maxi skirt and a pair of nude stiletto heels. She finished the ultra-stylish look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

While some might say that wearing heels or a sweeping skirt on a hike seems a little impractical, if there's anyone who can make looking like a fashion plate look natural while spending time in the great outdoors, it's Gaga.

See Gaga's glam hiking look below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME