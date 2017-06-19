Jared Kushner Is Going to the Middle East In Search of Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, arrives to a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 5, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to the Middle East on Wednesday as part of an attempt to broker peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Kushner, who has an expansive list of responsibilities under Trump, is traveling to the region with Jason Greenblatt, assistant to the President and special representative for international negotiations. The two will arrive separately—Greenblatt on Monday and Kushner on Wednesday—and both are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and also with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah .

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the travel.

A White House official described the trip as a follow-up to the President's recent travel to the region. Kushner and Greenblatt will "continue conversations" with both sides in their ongoing pursuit of a peace deal, said the official.

“It is important to remember that forging a historic peace agreement will take time and to the extent that there is progress, there are likely to be many visits by both Mr. Kushner and Mr. Greenblatt, sometimes together and sometimes separately, to the region and possibly many trips by Israeli and Palestinian negotiators to Washington, D.C., or other locations as they pursue substantive talks,” the official continued.

The trip comes amid news that some of Kushner's business deals are being investigated as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

-with reporting by Alana Abramson