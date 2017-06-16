Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedIt's Time to Watch Jason Momoa's Cool Dad Squad Talk About Their Feelings
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night"
SenateSomeone Signed GOP Senator Ben Sasse Up for Nickelback Newsletters
Sen. Jeff Sessions Testifies At His Senate Confirmation Hearing To Become Country's Attorney General
ParentingIn Praise of All Those Strict Dads From Our Pasts
Exercise/FitnessYoga and Meditation Can Change Your Genes, Study Says
Full frame shot of red yoga mats
2013 NFL Draft Party
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend the 2013 NFL Draft Party at Greenhouse on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Johnny Nunez—WireImage
Music

5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Raisa Bruner
4:08 PM ET

DJ Khaled comes through with another summer banger — this time featuring no one less than Rihanna herself. Former Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto debuts her solo album with the immediately catchy "In and Out." Icona Pop, one of Sweden's great pop exports, adds another notch to their belt of hits with "GIRLS GIRLS." Electronica duo Odesza turn ambient tunes into soaring anthems on "Cornes of the Earth." And D.C. rapper Chaz French pens the perfect ode for Father's Day Weekend, a track with plenty of depth.

"Wild Thoughts," DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

What do you get when you combine Carlos Santana and Rihanna? Thanks to DJ Khaled, we now know the answer: an irresistible, Latin-inflected summer jam with some smooth verses courtesy of the addition of Bryson Tiller. But we all know this is Rihanna's show, as she deftly croons her way through the slow-burning track, which owes a deep debt of gratitude to the instantly-recognizable guitar riff from Santana's 1999 classic "Maria Maria." Thanks, Rihanna, for heating up the summer.

"In and Out," Beth Ditto

Beth Ditto is best known as the memorable frontwoman for disco-punk band Gossip and a fashion icon in her own right. But with her first solo album, Fake Sugar, Ditto shows us a whole new side of her musical self: a pop powerhouse with an ear for Americana-drenched tunes that run the gamut from Gossip-style punk-lite to country-tinged rock to bubblegum disco bops. Through it all, though, Ditto's eminently strong voice rings true. "In and Out" is one of the lighter tracks off of Fake Sugar, but also one of the catchiest, with rockabilly moments and a soft, singalong chorus that newer fans will quickly latch on to.

"Corners of the Earth," Odesza feat. RY X

Get lost in the atmospheric electronica of Odesza on new song "Corners of the Earth," a dreamy track off of upcoming album A Moment Apart, due out in the fall. The Seattle-based production duo have a keen ear for songs that resonate with the spot right below your collarbone — their 2014 hit "Say My Name" featuring Zyra is evidence enough of that — with "Corners of the Earth" delivering their shimmering electronic layers behind an aching vocal from Ry X that ultimately builds to the level of epic anthem. So, yeah, this song will give you feels.

"Pops," Chaz French feat. Marco Mckinnis

Chaz French oozes funk and swagger on "Pops," the rising D.C. rapper's first single off of upcoming album True Colors, out in July. The track is an ode to a father — just in time for Father's Day — but it's a complicated type of admiration, filled with references to struggles with incarceration and drug dealing. And yet. Chaz's rich tones and the haunting, subtle backing melody give the song its own, deeply-felt emotion.

"GIRLS GIRLS," Icona Pop

Swedish pop supergroup Icona Pop gave us seminal party anthem "I Love It" back in 2012, cementing their name as a go-to for girl-power tracks sure to get people on the floor. "GIRLS GIRLS" is an apt follow-up, a club-ready groove mixing their signature singalong choruses with a tropical house edge. "Some nights I remember, some nights I forget," they shrug, supremely unbothered by anything other than the pursuit of the party. Sounds like summer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME