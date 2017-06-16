viralThe Most Ridiculously Funny Reactions to Amazon Buying Whole Foods
Music

Rihanna Really Brings the Heat on DJ Khaled's New Song 'Wild Thoughts'

Raisa Bruner
10:09 AM ET

The Rihanna vocals, as DJ Khaled would say, are in — and now we can all hear them. The hit-making producer's latest release, featuring Bad Gal RiRi herself and rapper Bryson Tiller, is a sizzling summer jam. In it, Khaled samples nothing less iconic than Carlos Santana's classic 1999 tune "Maria Maria" with the Product G&B.

"Wild Thoughts" kicks off with a bang and that instantly-recognizable Santana guitar melody, before segueing into Rihanna's low, compelling vocals and Tiller's verses. It feels like a spiritual successor to last year's hits "Work" and "One Dance" — but swapping those songs' dancehall vibes for Santana's guitar. Either way, it's an intoxicating bop guaranteed to heat things up.

For the tropical nighttime party video, shot on location in Miami, Rihanna shows us just what exactly those so-called "wild thoughts" look like as she dances in a hotel room and enjoys the evening's events in sultry, fashion-forward style. Tiller and Khaled pop up to enjoy the balmy evening, too.

"Wild Thoughts" follows DJ Khaled's number-one hit "I'm the One" with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne; earlier release "Shining" with Beyoncé and Jay Z; and "To the Max" with Drake. All four singles will appear on his tenth album Grateful, a 23-track extravaganza due out June 23 featuring a true who's-who of hip-hop. DJ Khaled is known for wrangling a mix of top artists, but this is the first time he has worked with pop culture queen Rihanna, a goal the social media superstar says has been a long time coming.

