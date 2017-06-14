Oprah Threw an Epic Wonder Woman Party and the Videos Are Priceless

Since Wonder Woman arrived at movie theaters, it's broken records both at the box office and on the internet . Now it's gotten the ultimate co-sign from a real-life wonder woman, none other than Oprah Winfrey. The media icon threw an epic Wonder Woman -themed party for a group of 10-year-olds and their parents on Tuesday.

Fans who follow Oprah on Instagram and Twitter accounts got a behind-the-scenes look at what went into planning the superhero bash, from the menu to costumes, giving us all a healthy dose of FOMO in the process.

Oprah kicked off the festivities by helping to decorate a Wonder Woman cake, while declaring that it was "Wonder Woman Day."

Party ovah here! #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Cake wasn't the only thing on the menu, however — Oprah made sure there was a full spread, from a decadent barbecue feast complete with hot dogs and burgers to popcorn served in Wonder Woman tins.

#wonderwoman party planning. A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Partytime #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Of course, a theme party wouldn't be a theme party without costumes. Oprah not only provided Wonder Woman personalized flip flops, but dressed both herself and her pooch Sadie in Diana's trademark tiara and bracelets.

Almost ready #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

The epic party even got the approval of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who gave the bash her approval by reposting one of Oprah's video with the caption "This is awesome!"