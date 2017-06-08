Donald TrumpJames Comey Said 'Lordy.' So Merriam-Webster Weighed In
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-INTELLIGENCE
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Calls James Comey Statement 'Chapter 1 of Fifty Shades of Orange'
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
White HouseA White House Spokeswoman Just Said President Trump Is 'Definitively' Not a Liar
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
James ComeyWatch Live: President Trump's Lawyer Marc Kasowitz Speaks Following James Comey's Testimony
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-INTELLIGENCE
movies

Wonder Woman Is Officially the Most-Tweeted-About Movie of 2017

Raisa Bruner
12:39 PM ET

Wonder Woman is here to slay. Not only is the superhero blockbuster a box-office hit, breaking records in its debut weekend, but also it has officially nabbed the crown for most-tweeted-about movie of the year so far in the United States.

With more than 2.19 million tweets (and counting) associated with the film according to Twitter, it steals the thunder from previous titleholders La La Land and Beauty and the Beast, both musicals which now sit at second and third place respectively for their popularity on the platform.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as superhuman Diana Prince and Chris Pine as her normal-guy foil, Wonder Woman's success has been a long time coming. This is the first time the iconic DC comics character has gotten her own silver screen vehicle, 76 years after her first appearance. A number of hype factors contributed to her domination of Twitter conversation: the record-breaking box office numbers (the highest recorded for a female director); Gal Gadot's breakthrough performance; and the heated anticipation for a female-led film to compete against the male-dominated superhero landscape, which is littered with critically-panned attempts. It's also riding high with a 93% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, too.

