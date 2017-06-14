Heart DiseaseWhy Aspirin Is More Dangerous for Older People
Mini Aspirin heart disease headache bowel cancer
VirginiaPresident Trump Calls Chesapeake Bay Island Mayor and Tells Him Not to Worry About Sea-Level Rise
US-ENVIRONMENT-POLITICS-CLIMATE-USA
Food & DrinkA Texas Wendy's Is Beefing With a Neighboring Store and the Signs Are Hilarious
US-INTERNET-FOOD-TWITTER-OFFBEAT
CongressLawmakers Were Shot at Practice for the Congressional Baseball Game. Here's the History Behind It
Congressional Baseball Game
Pop Culture

George Weasley Just Answered One of Your Most Pressing Harry Potter Questions

Megan McCluskey
11:01 AM ET

In the years since the Harry Potter books came to an end, readers have poked holes in a number of the series' storylines — cough, cough, the entire Time-Turner plot, cough cough. But thanks to Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the movies, fans may finally have an answer to one of the story's more glaring mysteries.

During a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Phelps was asked why George and Fred never noticed Peter Pettigrew sleeping in their brother Ron's bed every night on the Marauder's Map — as the twins possessed the magical map while Pettigrew was still posing as Ron's rat Scabbers.

And while he didn't have a definitive J.K. Rowling-approved answer, the 31-year-old actor did have a ready explanation for the inconsistency. “Maybe it’s a boo in the family that no one talks of. 'Who’s this Peter bloke?,'" he said. "Maybe it was an unspoken word in the Weasley’s family."

Of course, Ron was only 11 years old when he first arrived at Hogwarts, so Peter's presence probably should have raised some questions. But it's good to know the twins weren't completely oblivious.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME