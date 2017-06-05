RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 29: - Canadian singer Justin Bieber's performs on stage at Apoteose Sapucai Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 29, 2017. More than 30 thousand people attended the show. (Photo by FABIO TEIXEIRA/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 29: - Canadian singer Justin Bieber's performs on stage at Apoteose Sapucai Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 29, 2017. More than 30 thousand people attended the show. (Photo by FABIO TEIXEIRA/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu Agency—Getty Images

It's time to start the contest for song of the summer 2017.

This year brings a mix of hip-hop and alt-pop options that could potentially dominate the season. Contenders include big names like Selena Gomez, DJ Khaled and Shawn Mendes, with Justin Bieber popping up twice as a featured artist. Meanwhile, lesser-known artists like Starley and Kyle face off against a former One Direction member. And don't sleep on Major Lazer or Future.

It's a safe bet that you've already heard the hit that will rule the summer season. While it's possible for a late-breaking jam to find its way to the front of the pack, the song of the summer has historically been around for at least a few weeks before it floats to the top. (In 2016, it was Drake's "One Dance," which came out in April. The year before that, OMI's "Cheerleader" took the crown, a 2012 release with a 2014 remix.)

Here are the contenders for 2017's song of the summer, for which TIME considered chart analysis, Spotify predictions and our all-important gut feelings.