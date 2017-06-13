One of the most dramatic moments in the staggeringly beautiful nature documentary Planet Earth 2 came when a baby iguana was making a mad dash to safety while hungry snakes chased it among the rocks lining the shore. The only way to make it more dramatic was to have Snoop Dogg narrate it, which is exactly what happened on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg .

“Snakes are straight a-holes,” says Snoop . “You can tell the way they’re looking at him.” When the snakes pounce, Snoop is clearly taken aback as the surprise attack interrupts his narration. “He’s saying you watch… Oh, get out of there man! Go! Oh, they coming from everywhere, this is crazy.”

As the nail-biting race to safety continues, and the baby lizard scrambles up the rocks, leaving the snakes stranded and hungry below, Snoop makes an astute assessment of the snakes’ skill set. “Snakes can’t do all that cause they ain’t got hands and they ain’t got feet,” he notes.

While Snoop is a natural at nature documentary narration, it’s safe to bet that Sir Attenborough’s job is safe for a little while longer, even though a petition to have Snoop to narrate an entire series of Planet Earth earned over 65,000 signatures last year.