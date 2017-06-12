Politics
White House

President Trump's Disapproval Rating Just Hit Another High

Alana Abramson
2:09 PM ET

As President Trump finds himself embroiled in headlines about possible collusion between his campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 campaign, his disapproval rating have yet again rocketed to their all-time high.

As of June 11, 59% of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President, according to the Gallup daily tracking poll, while just 36% approve.

The last time the president's disapproval rating was at 59% in the Gallup poll was on March 28, the day he signed an executive order to begin undoing environmental regulations from the Obama era.

That same day, his Gallup approval rating reached an all-time low of 35%.

The latest numbers come after former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump unexpectedly fired last month, testified before Congress that Trump had asked him for total loyalty and requested he halt any investigations into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump subsequently took to Twitter, calling Comey "very cowardly."

The daily tracking poll is based on telephone interviews with 1,500 adults across the country. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Follow TIME