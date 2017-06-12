Politics
Search
Sign In
climate changeU.S. Opts Out of Signing G7 Pledge Supporting the Paris Agreement
ITALY-DIPLOMACY-G7-ENVIRONMENT
the big pictureYou Probably Missed Apple's Biggest News Last Week
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
Media50 Years Ago This Week: How to Win a War in One Week
June 16, 1967
russiaRussian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Arrested Ahead of Protest, His Wife Says
Russia Protests
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla--Getty Images
Courts

Maryland and D.C. to Sue President Trump Over Emoluments Clause

Tessa Berenson
10:16 AM ET

The Maryland and District of Columbia attorneys general are bringing a lawsuit against President Trump, claiming he's violated the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution.

The suit, being filed Monday by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, says Trump has engaged in “unprecedented constitutional violations," the Washington Post reports. (The Post received a copy of the lawsuit.) It says the fact that Trump retains ownership of his company while serving as president has made him "deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors."

Read TIME's Cover Story: Donald Trump’s Suite of Power

This, the suit argues, violates the emoluments clause in the Constitution, which says, "No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State." (An emolument, simply stated, is compensation for services or from an office or employment.)

“Fundamental to a President’s fidelity to [faithfully execute his oath of office] is the Constitution’s demand that the President ... disentangle his private finances from those of domestic and foreign powers," the suit reads. "Never before has a President acted with such disregard for this constitutional prescription.”

The attorneys general say they will request Trump's personal tax returns in the discovery process, which he's so far refused to disclose.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME