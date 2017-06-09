President Trump broke his silence on former FBI Director James Comey 's congressional testimony, tweeting that he feels "complete vindication."

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump tweeted around 6 a.m. ET Friday.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Trump's tweet echoes key language from his lawyer's Thursday afternoon statement , which said in part, "The President feels completely vindicated and is eager to continue moving forward with his agenda with this public cloud removed."

It also continues the trend of Trump and his allies selectively reading Comey's multiple hours of testimony, trumpeting the parts they like (Comey confirmed that he told Trump that Trump was not under FBI investigation, and he admitted to having a friend leak a memo to the press) and dismissing the parts they don't (Comey said Trump asked him for loyalty , which may lead to an obstruction of justice investigation, among other revelations ).