President Trump's Lawyer Calls James Comey's Sworn Testimony Untrue

President Trump's private attorney strenuously denied former FBI Director James Comey's sworn testimony that the president asked him for "loyalty" and requested that he stop investigating former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Reading from prepared text at the National Press Club in Washington after Comey's testimony, Marc Kasowitz said that Trump did tell the FBI director that Flynn was a "good guy" who has "been through a lot," but did not order him to take any action on the investigation.

"The President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggestions that Mr. Comey 'let Flynn go,'" said Kasowitz.

Kasowitz also denied Comey's statement under oath that Trump asked him for total loyalty during a private dinner at the White House, although he said the President is "entitled to expect loyalty from those serving in his administration."

The president's attorney also criticized Comey, noting that testified that he had asked a friend to provide his memo of an encounter with Trump to a New York Times reporter, arguing that shows he was "actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information privileged communications."