This Week in Health: Why Weight Training Is So Good For You

This week brought good news about strength training: you don't need to be a bodybuilder to reap the many benefits of weight lifting , according to new research. Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Molly Cranna for TIME

For lifelong strength and longevity, weight training may be the best kind of exercise out there. Luckily, you don't have to lift a lot to gain a lot.

Kids at risk for anxiety—and their parents—may benefit from a new type of therapy.

Getty Images

A new study looks at what happens when pregnant women gain too much weight and too little. The bottom line from one expert: you should "mostly chill out."

Friendships in older age are particularly important, perhaps because those relationships have stood the test of time, according to a new study. Often, people enjoy spending time with friends more than they do family.

Hugging, kissing or snuggling chickens and other birds could lead to salmonella infections, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Getty Images

For a weight loss diet with immediate results, ditch sodium and processed carbs. You'll likely see results in just a couple weeks.

Beware the snooze button: sleeping in on the weekends may contribute to worse moods and even heart disease.

Getty Images

The phenomenon of contagious yawning doesn't mean you need more sleep. But it might signal that you're attuned to the emotions of others.

A new study questions current guidelines about when parents should let infants start sleeping on their own.