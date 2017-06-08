U.S.
Search
Sign In
MusicFifth Harmony Discusses Finding a Groove as a Foursome on New Song 'Down'
WorldAriana Grande Resumes Tour Following Manchester Attack
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
faithHow Millennials Are Reinventing the Priesthood
the-god-squad-ryan-pfluger-young-priest
MusicLife of the Party
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SENATE
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017.  Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
president trump

Trump Overseas

Josh Sanburn
6:57 AM ET

The President has licensed the Trump name for use on commercial and residential buildings around the globe, bringing in millions of dollars to the Trump Organization. But many of those deals face increased scrutiny with Trump in office

TRUMP TOWERS ISTANBUL

The President's company doesn't own this Turkish office and residential complex, but it allows his name to be used by owner Dogan Holding, which reportedly paid $1 million to $5 million for the rights

TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL AND TOWER PANAMA

When this 70-story hotel and condominium opened, expected licensing fees were reportedly worth $75 million

TRUMP TOWER MANILA

This $150 million residential tower, set to open this year, attracted attention after a chief executive behind the tower was named a Philippine envoy to the U.S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME