celebrities

Here's Hockey Fan Nicole Kidman Celebrating As Only She Can

Raisa Bruner
1:20 PM ET

Nicole Kidman had a great weekend. At least, based on these images of the Oscar-winning actor and Big Little Lies star celebrating at a hockey game on Saturday, she's in great spirits.

The Stanley Cup game three match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators took place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena over the weekend, and Kidman and country star Keith Urban decided to drop by — in full custom Predators regalia — to check out the game. Turns out it was a good night for the duo's team of choice as they dominated with a 5-1 win, and Kidman even danced a little jig as she celebrated in style.

Fresh off of a successful run at the Cannes Film Festival (she stars in Beguiled, a Sofia Coppola film getting advance praise), Kidman had spent her Saturday afternoon watching a different kind of sport up in New Jersey at Veuve Clicquot's 10th Annual Polo Classic. But she managed to hop it down south and ditch the garden party attire in time to see the Predators, too. Just another jet-setting day in the life for the internet's favorite clapping celebrity.

GOOOO PREDS !!!!! - KU #PredsPride #StandWithUs #Smashville

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

