Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
WashingtonPart of a Tunnel Containing Radioactive Waste Has Collapsed in Washington
Nuclear Waste Accident
viralHere Are All the Cool Fashion Statements People Are Making Out of an Ikea Bag
Inside Ikea Store As The Company Opened First Store In Tokyo
TechMicrosoft's Windows Chief On the Surface, Virtual Reality and More
Microsoft Unveils New Surface Laptop
CrimeJudge Erases Murder Conviction Against Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on Aug. 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.
52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Chris Polk/ACMA2017—Getty Images for ACM
viral

Watch Nicole Kidman Prove That She Actually Knows How to Clap

Cady Lang
1:39 PM ET

Nicole Kidman unexpectedly had a viral moment during this year's Oscars ceremony when the Internet noticed that she was clapping somewhat like a seal during the show, touching only her palms and not using her fingers.

However during an an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with no small embarrassment, the Big Little Lies star again revealed that the reason she was clapping so abnormally was because she was wearing very expensive diamond jewelry that she had borrowed for the occasion.

"Because I borrowed — it’s the Cinderella thing — you borrow these expensive jewels and I’m like, ‘I must not damage these diamonds because I have to give them back at midnight!’” she said with a laugh. “And so I’m, like, clapping… And they went back beautifully intact, not a scratch on them."

Upon prompting from DeGeneres (and sans borrowed jewels,) Kidman proved once and for all that she actually knows how to clap.

Watch Nicole Kidman show off her clapping skills below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME