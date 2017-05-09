Watch Nicole Kidman Prove That She Actually Knows How to Clap

Nicole Kidman unexpectedly had a viral moment during this year's Oscars ceremony when the Internet noticed that she was clapping somewhat like a seal during the show , touching only her palms and not using her fingers.

However during an an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , with no small embarrassment, the Big Little Lies star again revealed that the reason she was clapping so abnormally was because she was wearing very expensive diamond jewelry that she had borrowed for the occasion.

"Because I borrowed — it’s the Cinderella thing — you borrow these expensive jewels and I’m like, ‘I must not damage these diamonds because I have to give them back at midnight!’” she said with a laugh. “And so I’m, like, clapping… And they went back beautifully intact, not a scratch on them."

Upon prompting from DeGeneres (and sans borrowed jewels,) Kidman proved once and for all that she actually knows how to clap.

Watch Nicole Kidman show off her clapping skills below.