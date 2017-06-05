Katy Perry performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester—Getty Images

Ariana Grande brought together a number of stars to perform at her One Love Manchester concert to support the victims of the attack at her show this weekend in the U.K. city in May , which claimed 22 lives.

One of those performers was "Chained to the Rhythm" singer Katy Perry, who chose to make a thoughtful statement in her concert attire, wearing a white dress with subtle cutouts. But those cutouts were filled with printed photos of the victims of the attack, visible on her sides, neck, and back during her performance of her hits.

“It’s not always easy to choose love, right? Especially in moments like this it can be difficult," she said while on stage. "But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

Those who recognized what Perry was wearing were eager to share support for her thoughtful tribute.

The back of Katy Perry's dress has pics of victims of the Manchester Tragedy shaped in a heart❤️ #onelovemanchester pic.twitter.com/DkIMAGyEN0 - FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 4, 2017