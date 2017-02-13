MusicHere's Rihanna Sipping from a Bejeweled Flask at the Grammys, Because Of Course
Rihanna during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsBruno Mars Pays Perfect Tribute to Prince at Grammy Awards
Bruno Mars performs during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsAdele Apologizes For Her Grammys Performance While Accepting Award For Song of the Year
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
awardsCelebrities Rally Behind Adele After She Restarts Her Grammys Tribute to George Michael
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammys 2017

Watch Katy Perry Perform Her New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the Grammys

Raisa Bruner
3:34 AM UTC

Katy Perry took to the Grammy stage Sunday night to perform her new single "Chained to the Rhythm" live for the first time in a performance that was more stripped-down than her typical style—but still a spectacle. The pop-disco tune has given the singer a chance to make a bold political statement: she chose to wear a white pantsuit and sneakers for the performance, a subtle nod to her vocal support of Hillary Clinton and ongoing connection to political issues. The streamlined, mirrored set and monochromatic outfit marked a definite departure from her colorful, peppy performances of past years.

Some keen-eyed viewers also noted a Planned Parenthood pin on her suit jacket's lapel, as well as an armband that spelled out "PERSIST." She and featured singer Skip Marley closed out the song in front of a blown-up image of the text of the Constitution. "No hate," she called out at the end.

Earlier in the evening, she labeled her next phase as an artist an era of "purposeful pop."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME