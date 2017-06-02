Newsfeed
Late Night Television

All of These Newscasters Just Cannot Believe It's June

Melissa Locker
12:13 PM ET

Back in June of 1986, Ferris Bueller warned anyone watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off that life moves pretty fast and if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Apparently, many newscasters missed Bueller’s warning, because despite the regularity of the calendar and time’s relentless march forward a whole lot of them were astonished by the fact that it is already the month of June.

“June is something that happens almost every year,” notes Jimmy Kimmel in this video. “But for some reason this year it caught a lot people by surprise.” To document the moment (and perhaps to serve as a preemptive cautionary tale for next year) the team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! put together a montage of newscasters gasping in shock at the fact that it’s already the sixth month of the year and collectively bemoaning what Bueller tried to warn them about many Junes ago.

Watch the reel below.

