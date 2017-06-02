How to Watch Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is holding a benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack at her Manchester show, and Disney is airing it on their channels.

Proceeds from the concert, called "One Love Manchester," will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the Red Cross, according to the Associated Press.

The concert will be performed on Sunday and can be watched on Freeform at 2 p.m. E.T.

ABC is also airing a one-hour special with highlights from the show after the NBA Finals .

The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and others will also join Grande for the concert, the AP reports.

Net proceeds from the show will be donated to the British Red Cross Society's Manchester Emergency Fund , which supports the victims of the Manchester bombing.