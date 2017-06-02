Leonardo DiCaprio Slams Withdrawal From the Paris Accord. 'Our Planet Was Threatened By Trump's Careless Decision.'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar-winning actor and environmental crusader , is not here for President Trump's position on climate change.

The action will remove the U.S. from the international measure fighting global warming. Trump announced his plans to withdraw from the deal Thursday, arguing it would forward his job creation campaign promise.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday night soon after news broke that Trump would be withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement , DiCaprio put the full force of his star power behind his beliefs.

"Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump's careless decision," he wrote on his strongly worded opinion of the executive choice, featuring an image of the White House. "Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before." He also called Trump's decision "deeply discouraging," and urged his followers to support a number of organizations that are committed to fighting climate change and combating the Trump agenda, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Indivisible Guide, a Trump resistance manual.

This is not the first time DiCaprio has spoken out in favor of environmental protection; his entire social media feeds, in fact, are dedicated to highlighting environmental issues, and he even held up signs in April's People's Climate Movement March .