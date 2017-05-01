Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
1:59 PM ET

Over the weekend, noted climate change activist and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to join thousands of other protesters for the People's Climate Movement March. In true DiCaprio fashion, the Revenant star and producer of environmental documentary Before the Flood appeared incognito in his signature newsboy cap and shades. He also made sure to come prepared to protest with a handmade sign, broadcasting the simple statement "Climate change is real." It appears to have been drawn on a manila folder, proving that one can make a political splash by recycling materials already lying around the house. Very resourceful, Leo.

DiCaprio documented his civic actions in posts to Instagram, where he shared shots of himself joining hands with indigenous leader Manari Ushigua, the president of the Sápara Nation of Ecuadorian Amazon and enivornmental activist. "Today's #ClimateMarch leaves me inspired and hopeful for our future on this planet," DiCaprio captioned one image. "We must continue to work together and fight for #climatejustice."

Leo's been laying low recently; he's next scheduled to appear on the big screen all the way out in 2018 for The Black Hand. In the meantime, looks like he'll be lending his star power, casual sign-making skills, and social media reach to the climate cause.

