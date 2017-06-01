After much speculation, President Donald Trump will announce Thursday if he has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

Trump has told aides he intends to pull out of the agreement but has not decided exactly how to do it. Reports in multiple news outlets Wednesday indicated he plans to leave the accord. But the President declined to confirm or deny anything publicly, only saying on Twitter late Wednesday that he would be making his announcement Thursday.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Only two of the 197 nations in the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change declined to sign the agreement: Nicaragua and Syria. The former declined to sign because they didn't believe the agreement would do enough to combat climate change.

News that Trump would leave the agreement immediately drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and prominent business leaders like Elon Musk.

Trump's announcement is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.