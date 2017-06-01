For the Record

‘We want to live another day, we want to live another month.’

Teresito Suganob, Catholic priest in the Philippines, pleading for help in a video statement claiming that ISIS-linked militants have taken him and 200 others captive and are demanding that the nation’s military withdraw troops from the besieged city of Marawi; it was unclear when the video was made

234,000,000

Number of passengers U.S. airlines anticipate transporting from June through August, according to trade group Airlines for America; this would top last year’s record 225 million for the same period

7

Hours waited by some to take the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride, which debuted on May 27 at Disney California Adventure Park

5,995

Points scored in the NBA playoffs by LeBron James as of May 25, the night he topped Michael Jordan’s 20-year record of 5,987

‘I would shoot him in self-defense.’

Matt Rinaldi, Republican Texas state representative, responding on Facebook to allegations he threatened to gun down Democratic colleague Poncho Nevárez during a scuffle; Rinaldi had called federal immigration officials to detain people protesting an anti-sanctuary-cities law in the statehouse and claimed Nevárez threatened him first, which Nevárez denied

Sun

NASA announced a launch date for a mission to “touch the sun”

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Moon

President Moon Jae-in learned South Korea received U.S. missile launchers without his O.K.

‘They didn’t have capes. They were just human beings.’

Ellie Eaton, Portland, Ore., activist, speaking at a vigil for the three men stabbed–two fatally–on May 26 while trying to defend two girls who were being bombarded by a man yelling anti-Muslim slurs; Eaton added, “We all have the capacity to be like [them]”

‘The times in which we could fully rely on others–they are somewhat over.’

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, referring on May 28 to her inability to see eye to eye with President Trump on core issues such as NATO, Russia, climate change and trade at the most recent G-7 summit

‘It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.’

Anderson Cooper, TV anchor, condemning images posted by comedian Kathy Griffin on social media of her holding a fake severed head of President Trump, for which she later apologized; CNN denounced the images as “offensive” and fired Griffin, who had co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve special with Cooper since 2007

SOURCES: ASSOCIATED PRESS; NBA; THE OREGONIAN

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the June 12, 2017 issue of TIME.