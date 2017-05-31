Poll: Most Americans Think President Trump Is His Own Worst Spokesperson

The majority of Americans think President Donald Trump would be better off leaving his public remarks to another spokesperson — and Press Secretary Sean Spicer isn't the solution either, according to a new poll.

A survey from Monmouth University has found that six in ten Americans (61%) think that Trump "does more to hurt his own cause when he speaks on behalf of the administration." Only 33% believe he helps the administration when he speaks publicly, the poll found.

And while the White House is usually prepared to pass off such responsibility to an appointed press secretary, Spicer isn't doing much better to communicate the administration's agenda, according to respondents. The poll found that 42% of those surveryed said Spicer hurts rather than helps — and just 28% said he helps the President when he addresses the media at the press room podium.

As counselor to Trump who has made her fair share of television appearances, one might think Kellyanne Conway might be suited for the job, but the poll doesn't reflect that stance either. Exactly 40% said Conway damages the President's administration when she speaks compared to 28% who said that she helps.

So who is the best option to communicate Trump's thoughts and actions? According to the poll, Vice President Mike Pence should take the stage more often. A majority of 53% said Pence does more to help the President — just 29% said he does more harm when he speaks on behalf of Trump.

"This is the epitome of a no-win situation. It's not as if Trump's appointed spokespeople are doing worse than the man himself. It may simply be an impossible task to represent this president and come off as credible," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

Monmouth's poll was conducted over the phone from May 13 to May 17 with 1,002 adults in the U.S., though the University says no interviews were conducted on May 14. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.