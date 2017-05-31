Politics
Search
Sign In
innovationsSee the World's Biggest Airplane Roll Out for the First Time
Food & DrinkChef Creates Viral Fidget Spinner Culinary Masterpiece Video
Hand Spinner Around Paris
animalsA Highly Contagious Dog Flu Has Hit Florida. Here’s What to Know
A pet dog wears a mask on a street in Beijing, China, on Dec. 1, 2009.
viralStudents Celebrate the End of the Year With Viral Schoolwork 'Waterfall' Prank
White blank papers blowing off stack, close-up
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC Win McNamee—Getty Images
White House

The White House Will No Longer Answer Questions About James Comey's Firing and the Russia Investigation

Aric Jenkins
4:48 PM ET

The White House will no longer take questions on former FBI Director James Comey's firing and the Russia investigation, choosing instead to refer all press inquiries to President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

"Going forward, all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz," Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday at an off-camera press briefing.

It marks the first time the White House has publicly referred questions of this sort to Kasowitz, a longtime lawyer of Trump who was tapped last week to represent the President regarding matters surrounding the Russia probe and potential legal fallout involving Comey.

Spicer also touched upon Trump's perplexing tweet from Tuesday night in which said "covfefe." The seemingly made-up word made waves on social media as users struggled to figure out what the President meant from the term.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” the press secretary said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME