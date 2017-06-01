Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
CosmologyEinstein's Theory About Gravitational Waves Was Just Proved Right — Again
Cosmic tunnel: One arm of the LIGO detector in Hanford, Washington
Five Best IdeasHow Schools Can Tackle Their Equity Problem
Schoolgirls looking at tablet togther and smiling
Food & DrinkHow Whiskey Overtook Rum to Become the Signature Spirit of the U.S.
Tarring and Feathering, Whiskey Rebellion
Late NightNixon Counsel John Dean Tells Samantha Bee Trump Is More Worrisome
Sweaty shoulder of woman doing fitness workout TIME health stock
Getty Images
this week in health

This Week in Health: How to Make Yourself Love Exercise

Alexandra Sifferlin
11:55 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

What kind of exercise is best for your health? The kind you enjoy doing—even if it's easy, found an encouraging new study. Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

You Asked: Is intense exercise better for your health?

No surprise here: A tough, sweaty workout is great for you. But easy exercise may actually offer more bang for your burn.

Washing hands in cold water works as well as hot against germs

handwashing-cold-water Getty Images 

A new study clears up a long-standing myth about kitchen and bathroom hygiene: that the water must be hot to work.

A MRSA infection cost me $300,000—and nearly killed me

Chris Linaman survived a severe infection of the bacteria MRSA, which occurs most frequently in healthcare settings. This is his story.

How to make yourself love exercise

Full frame shot of red yoga mats Getty Images 

Does exercise turn you off? A simple shift in mindset can make you happier and healthier, experts say.

How dads treat their daughters differently than sons

Fathers use different language and behaviors when parenting daughters than sons, new research shows.

Want to lose weight? You should stop counting calories

healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, salmon, fish, protein Danny Kim for TIME  

No more meal math: Eating high-quality foods—including plenty of fat—is the new golden rule of healthy eating.

Household chemicals can harm thyroid function in young girls

Row of six small bottles of nail polish in various shades of pink, overhead view Getty Images 

A new study adds to warnings about exposure of phthalates, which are found in household items including shampoos, perfumes, nail polish, plastic toys, house building materials and more.

Teens and older women are delaying motherhood

The teen birth rate hits a historic low, while the rate of older moms rises, according to new government data.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME