366th Harvard University Commencement
Mark Zuckerberg, Harvard dropout and CEO of Facebook, a company worth nearly $400 billion, is pictured at the Harvard University commencement in Cambridge, MA on May 25, 2017.  Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images
Commencement 2017

Mark Zuckerberg Gave Harvard Grads Some Important Dating Advice in His Commencement Speech

Raisa Bruner
4:39 PM ET

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg gave the commencement address for Harvard University.

In drizzly weather, the tech mogul spoke passionately about purpose and community. But of course he reminisced about his time at the college, from his first computer science class to the time he created "Facemash" and was faced with disciplinary measures — and the all-important moment he met his future wife, Priscilla Chan.

Apparently, he had told Priscilla that he might get kicked out in three days because of the disciplinary situation — "So we need to go on a date quickly." So it's all thanks to the Facemash snafu that he ultimately acted on his romantic impulses.

"You're getting kicked out soon, too," he reminded the grads who will soon no longer have access to the university's hallowed halls. He told them to take a page out of his dating book, as now would be a great time to tell someone they need to go on a date as soon as possible; no waiting around.

Bedecked in a plastic poncho, Priscilla listened gamely to his profession of love. The two have now been married for five years. They share a daughter, Max, and are expecting a second child.

Zuckerberg, who famously dropped out of the class of 2006, received an honorary degree earlier in the day.

