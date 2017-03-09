BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 25: Mark Zuckerberg (R) and Priscilla Chan arrive for the presentation of the first Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 25: Mark Zuckerberg (R) and Priscilla Chan arrive for the presentation of the first Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) Adam Berry—Getty Images

In a Facebook post shared Thursday afternoon, the social media giant's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that he and wife Priscilla Chan are expecting a second daughter, joining their one-year-old daughter Max and, of course, their dog Beast.

"After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child," he wrote. "When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other," he continued. He grew up with three sisters, while Chan was one of three sisters.

"We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman," he concluded.