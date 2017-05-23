World
Search
Sign In
United KingdomThese Are the Victims of the Manchester Concert Bombing
Fatal explosion at Manchester Arena
GadgetsMicrosoft Just Unveiled a Faster Surface Pro Tablet
Microsoft New Surface Pro
CaliforniaContaminated Nacho Cheese Sauce Killed a Man in California
Fresh cheese queso and tomatoes
United KingdomQueen Elizabeth Responds to 'Dreadful' Bombing at Manchester Concert
The Queen Receives The President Of Kazakhstan
United Kingdom

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Manchester Concert Terrorist Attack

Kate Samuelson
8:09 AM ET

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, on Monday evening. The attack, which killed at least 22 people, including an 18-year-old college student, and left around 59 injured, was described by British Prime Minister Theresa May as "the worst attack the city has experienced."

The news comes after outlets reported that ISIS supporters were celebrating the bombing on social media, hailing it as a victory against "the crusaders" of the West and framing it as a response to airstrikes in Iraq. According to the Daily Telegraph, one video showed an English-speaking ISIS supporter holding up a sign reading 'Manchester' with the date of the attack.

A statement made via ISIS channels on the messaging app Telegram said that "one of the soldiers of the caliphate placed explosive devices in a gathering of crusaders in the middle of the British city of Manchester," hinting that the terrorist incident was not a suicide attack, as it is believed to have been.

The statement released by ISIS said the bombing was a response to Britain’s “transgressions against the lands of the Muslims.” Pro-ISIS accounts had earlier celebrated the attack on social media, framing it as a response to airstrikes in Iraq.

An image of the statement was shared on Twitter by Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, a company that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organizations. In another tweet, Katz said that ISIS released instructions on how to manufacture a bomb in November. She added that ISIS's official claim did not include any information about who carried out yesterday evening's attack.

The United Kingdom has been a target for the militant group for some time. In March, the group claimed responsibility for an attack in London when a lone assailant struck a group of pedestrians with an SUV on Westminster Bridge.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME