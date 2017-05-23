World
How Manchester Came Together to Help in Aftermath of Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

Tara John
5:37 AM ET

Manchester locals mobilized in the hours that followed Britain's most deadly suicide bombing in a decade to help stranded or injured Ariana Grande concertgoers.

The Monday night attack, which left 22 dead and nearly 60 injured, stranded many of the 21,000 concertgoers after the closure of the main Victoria train station. With reports of numerous young people at the concert separated from their parents or unable to make it back home, locals stepped in to offer their help.

Mancunians used the hashtag #roomformanchester on Twitter as they offered free rides, drinks, hotel rooms and spare rooms for people stranded in the attack.

Facebook turned on their safety check feature and hotels in the area offered sofas and free rooms to the people in need.

Taxi drivers offered free rides through the night as well:

The Holiday Inn hotel near the Manchester Arena also took in children who have been separated from their parents or guardians. Reports on Twitter suggested that as many as 60 children were there waiting to be collected.

