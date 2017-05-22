LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Latte art designs created at the Arla Organic Farm Milk Latte Art Throwdown at The Gentlemen Baristas on April 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. Arla Organic Farm Milk celebrates UK Coffee Week by holding its first ever latte art throwdown competion. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

We have reached the singularity of peak food trends : the avolatte exists. It's a latte served inside a (mostly) scooped-out avocado skin and topped off with an artful froth design, of course, and it was pioneered by an Australian café that actually intended to make a satirical point by doubling down on the two millennial-favorite foods. But people are buying in — and shaking their heads.

Talk of expensive avocado toast and lattes has been all the rage in Australia lately, following a searing op-ed in which a millionaire called out millennials for spending too much money on the trendy chow . So as a joke, one Melbourne café posted a video of the creation of a latte inside the hollowed-out rind of an avocado. "Combing [sic] two of Melbourne's obsessions," the caption read, adding on a crying-laughing emoji for good measure. But it appealed to customers, and they've actually sold a handful .

"It’s literally coffee in a piece of rubbish," a barista who helped kicked off the viral excitement told an Australian news outlet . And yet. Between turmeric , ginger, bulletproof , and matcha lattes, is it much of a stretch to imagine the heart-healthy avocado becoming another flavor option for ever-popular coffee drinks? (Maybe just served in something more convenient than the avocado skin.) At least it's a step up from the radioactive-looking Unicorn Frappuccino,

Then again, Merriam Webster has weighed in, and is decidedly not going to be jumping on this bandwagon. Check out some of the other reactions below.

Word We're Not Watching: avolatte. - Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 20, 2017

Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions - lattes and avo 😂 A post shared by Truman Cafe (@trumancafealbertpark) on May 11, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Apparently there is no PEAK to achieving peak hipster status....introducing the AVOLATTE! 🍠☕️😳⚡️🐓 #avolatte pic.twitter.com/l9CKsZhR95 - Carbie Warbie🐓 (@CarbieWarbie) May 22, 2017