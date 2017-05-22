LightBox
Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 22, 2017.Ronen Zvulun—EPA
US President Trump in Israel
Second Day Of President Trump To Saudi Arabia - Riyadh
Palestinians print a poster depicting U.S. President Trump in preparations for his planned visit, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem
SAUDI-US-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP
U.S. President Trump in Saudi Arabia for 1st visit abroad
President Trump's First Foreign Visit In Saudi Arabia
President Trump's First Foreign Visit In Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 22, 2017.
Ronen Zvulun—EPA
1 of 7
Donald Trump

See the Highlights of President Trump's First Trip Abroad

TIME Photo,Julia Zorthian
3:38 PM ET

President Donald Trump has a packed schedule filled with photo ops during his first trip abroad.

Trump's travels are taking him through the Middle East and Europe as he leaves the U.S. for the first time as president. As Trump meets with leaders and takes part in ceremonial activities, he navigates a number of delicate political situations in places such as Saudi Arabia and Vatican City

First, Trump met King Salman in Saudi Arabia, where he attended ceremonies an received a medal of state. From there the President traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and became the first sitting U.S. President to visit Jerusalem's holy Western Wall. He'll also visit Italy and Brussels on his trip.

Read More: Here's the Itinerary for President Trump's First Trip Abroad

Take a look at this gallery to see the most momentous images taken during Trump's travels.

