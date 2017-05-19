Newsfeed
Music

Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj's New Song 'Swish Swish' Is Inspiring Some Strong Internet Reactions

Raisa Bruner
12:13 PM ET

Katy Perry dropped a third single on Friday as a surprise from her upcoming album Witness — and this time, it's a collaboration with rap queen Nicki Minaj. "Swish Swish" is a feisty hip-hop track that lets both artists show off their respective areas of expertise, starting with a melodic Perry intro and then segueing into a club-ready beat over which Minaj handily spits some flow.

A tune about getting over the haters, with whom both Perry and Minaj are known to be embroiled in feuds, Twitter was quick to catch on to the summer-ready banger and sing its praises. This is the third drop from Perry, following "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and "Bon Appetit" featuring Migos. Perry and Minaj have not previously sung together, although they have made friendly appearances at awards shows over the years and some expect another collaboration with Calvin Harris to be released in short order. In any case, the internet is pretty ecstatic about the confluence of queens.

