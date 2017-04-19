TelevisionBill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
Watch Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne Claim the Throne in 'No Frauds' Video

Raisa Bruner
1:36 PM ET

The Young Money crew is back in top form — royal form, to be exact. The powerful trio of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne banded together for Minaj's no-holds-barred takedown track "No Frauds," unsubtly aimed at fellow New York rapper Remy Ma. The new video for the song, which Minaj announced is the first single off her long-awaited fourth studio album, is a rich addition to Minaj's already-stacked canon of trademark videos.

Minaj takes direction from the lyric "I am the generous Queen" for a royalty-inspired video in which the regal rapper flaunts her stuff, solo and unbothered, near London landmarks like Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the River Thames. She and Drake combine forces for a night of luxe clubbing, before Minaj and Lil Wayne make themselves at home in pair of gilded thrones. Directed by Benny Boom, the trippy video doesn't hold back on showing off Nicki's angles. And in true Nicki form, the fashion throughout — from mesh and neon fur to dripping, Cleopatra-style jewels and bedazzled face masks — is audacious.

All three bring their best acting chops to the table, too, giving the rap new life. They clearly had a good time making the video: on Twitter, Minaj shared that the energy on set was "fun," "free," "euphoric," and "nostalgic." Asked to describe the video in one word, she responded with one word: "iconic."

Watch Minaj make her new claim to the throne above.

