The Yale University campus is seen on June 28, 2007 in New Haven, Conn. Bobby Bank—WireImage/Getty Images
Yale University

A Yale Dean Called People ‘White Trash’ on Yelp

Kate Samuelson
9:18 AM ET

A Yale University dean has been placed on leave for writing Yelp reviews of restaurants and food stores that referred to customers as "low class folks" and included statements like, "If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you!"

Screenshots of controversial reviews written by June Chu, dean of the university’s Pierson College, had been circulating among students for months before Chu's account was deleted, the Yale Daily News reports.

Now, Chu has been placed on leave for sending what Pierson Head Stephen Davis described as "reprehensible" posts. "No one, especially those in trusted positions of educating young people, should denigrate or stereotype others, and that extends to any form of discrimination based on class, race, religion, age, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation," he wrote in an email to students obtained by the Associated Press.

Chu also wrote to students, calling her remarks "wrong."

Yale University did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment.

Follow TIME