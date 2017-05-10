Yelp reviews as the next source of great theatre? Aziz Ansari seemed to make a strong case for it when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , where he and Fallon again delivered dramatic renditions of negative Yelp reviews , veritable fodder for any aspiring thespian.

From rants about an overpriced deli to a message about a disgruntled dentist patient who was subjected to watching a NSFW film, Fallon acted as the unsatisfied customer, while Ansari rejoined bitterly and impassionedly. However, the highlight of the sketch was when Ansari embodied the business owner known as "the Radiator Wizard," delivering a monologue so blistering that it brought the house down.

"Should you ever develop any manhood in your lifetime, you will come to realize this truth: You can run around and lie to everyone in this world, but there is one person you cannot lie to — and that is yourself!"

Watch Ansari and Fallon bring bad Yelp reviews to life above.