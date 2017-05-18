The Cannes Film Festival held on the glamorous French Riviera draws some of the world's biggest celebrities for a week of film screenings, industry events, and of course, parties. Any event with this much star power, however, is sure to be a style extravaganza — and if the red carpet so far is any indication, this year's crop of luminaries are holding nothing back. From Susan Sarandon bringing the heat in a voluminous Alberta Ferretti velvet gown to Marion Cotillard's casual, cool-girl insouciance in sporting a pair of jeans on the red carpet , it's clear that it's not always what's on screen that's capturing our attention. See the some of the most showstopping looks from the 2017 Cannes red carpet, above.